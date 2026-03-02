'Defer all travel to region': MFA issues advisories for 15 Middle East destinations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday (March 1) issued travel advisories for 15 Middle East destinations.

In a series of notices published on its website, the ministry advised Singaporeans to defer travel to the region, citing the escalating security situation.

The destinations are:

Bahrain Egypt Iran Iraq Israel Jordan Kuwait Lebanon Qatar Oman Palestinian Territories Saudi Arabia Syria United Arab Emirates Yemen

The ministry, referring to its spokesperson's comments on the Middle East situation on Feb 28, also advised those currently residing or transiting the region to "take all necessary precautions" for their personal safety.

"This includes staying indoors, proceeding to a safe shelter where alerted, monitoring the news closely, and heeding the local government's advice," the spokesperson said.

MFA "strongly encouraged" Singaporeans who are currently in the region to eRegister via the ministry's website at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/.

The ministry said this would allows its officers to contact those affected when the need arises.

Those who require consular assistance may contact Singapore's embassy, consulate-general, or contact the 24-hour MFA duty office.

