Singapore pledges $128k to help Jordan-led international initiative in Lebanon

The Singapore Government has pledged US$100,000 (S$128,000) towards Jordan's Humanitarian Assistance Initiative for Lebanon as part of international efforts to address the situation there.

The contribution will go towards the provision of medical supplies, food assistance, shelter and the hygiene needs of civilians in Lebanon, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Thursday (April 23).

It also urged the involved parties to adhere to the existing ceasefire and engage in negotiations for lasting resolution in the conflict, calling for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Since the war began, more than one million people have been displaced, with at least 2,300 people killed in Israeli strikes, according to an update by Lebanon's Health Ministry on April 14.

On Thursday, Israel and Lebanon held a new round of talks in Washington, during which Beirut sought a one-month extension of a ceasefire due to expire on Sunday.

[[nid:734374]]

editor@asiaone.com