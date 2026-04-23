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Singapore pledges $128k to help Jordan-led international initiative in Lebanon

It will go towards providing medical supplies, food, shelter, and the hygiene needs of millions of people displaced in the war-torn country
Singapore pledges $128k to help Jordan-led international initiative in Lebanon
Displaced people returning to their homes after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on April 17.
PHOTO: Reuters file
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONApril 23, 2026 12:15 PMBYSean Ler

The Singapore Government has pledged US$100,000 (S$128,000) towards Jordan's Humanitarian Assistance Initiative for Lebanon as part of international efforts to address the situation there.

The contribution will go towards the provision of medical supplies, food assistance, shelter and the hygiene needs of civilians in Lebanon, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Thursday (April 23).

It also urged the involved parties to adhere to the existing ceasefire and engage in negotiations for lasting resolution in the conflict, calling for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. 

Since the war began, more than one million people have been displaced, with at least 2,300 people killed in Israeli strikes, according to an update by Lebanon's Health Ministry on April 14.

On Thursday, Israel and Lebanon held a new round of talks in Washington, during which Beirut sought a one-month extension of a ceasefire due to expire on Sunday.

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Ministry of Foreign AffairsIsraelLebanonWars and conflictsHumanitarian aid/Disaster relief
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