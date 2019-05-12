Millennials more prepared for retirement than their middle-aged counterparts: Survey

SINGAPORE - Millenials in Singapore are more prepared for retirement than their middle-aged counterparts, a new report has found.

More than 60 per cent of the millennials surveyed by digital wealth management platform Syfe said they saved more than 20 per cent of their salary.

"At this stage of their lives, millennial respondents aged 25 to 34 seem on track for a comfortable retirement - provided they maintain their current savings rate and relatively low debt levels until retirement," said the report on retirement readiness of Singaporeans which was released on Wednesday (Dec 4).

But the picture was not as rosy for the majority of the 1,000 respondents aged 25 to 60.

Six in 10 scored at the lower range of the retirement readiness index, indicating that they would need to take additional steps to boost their retirement savings beyond current levels.

Almost 40 per cent were "significantly behind" on their retirement preparations and only nearly one-third were considered very well-prepared.

"This trend may be a reflection of the widening income gap in Singapore. Left unchanged, it also suggests that retirement inequality will only worsen as people become older with varying levels of savings," the report cautioned.

Among the older respondents, only about half were able to save at least 20 per cent of their salary for retirement.

This could be due to the greater financial responsibilities of these respondents in the sandwich generation as 74 per cent were currently paying off a mortgage, said the report.