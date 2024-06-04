Mini hotpot at Bukit Batok coffee shop 'explodes' after stall assistant tops up gel fuel

One diner got a fright when flames suddenly burst out from her mini hotpot after a stall assistant added more gel fuel into a lit burner.

Wei Yuqin (transliteration), a teacher, said she had ordered a fishball noodle hotpot dish for lunch at the coffee shop at Block 155, Bukit Batok Street 11 last Friday (May 31), reported Shin Min Daily News.

When the mini hotpot was served, she noticed the fire had nearly gone out and requested the stall assistant to add more fuel.

"She lifted the hotpot and directly added the gel fuel on top," she recounted. "Before that, I had reminded her not to do so as I felt it was dangerous, but she said it was fine."

Wei told Shin Min that the 'explosion' occurred right after the fuel was added. She heard a loud bang and flames shot out, with embers landing on her phone and plastic bag that were on the table.

The diner added that some gel fuel had also gotten on her hair, prompting her to run away for fear that it would catch fire.

Fortunately, she was unhurt, and three or four diners nearby helped put out the fire.

The coffee shop cleaner reportedly told Wei that he was also hit by the gel fuel expelled from the hotpot explosion.

Wei added that it is not her first time patronising the stall: "Previously, employees would pour the gel fuel slowly from the side of the burner, and not directly on top [of the open flame]."

She hopes the stall owner would educate the employees on how to correctly top up the gel fuel to prevent further incidents.

Employee's first time topping up fuel

Speaking to Shin Min, the employee who added the fuel said it was an accident.

Guo, 60, said it is her first time topping up gel fuel for customers, and she was unaware that she could not directly add fuel when the flame was still alight.

"I was also frightened and felt very guilty after the incident. Thankfully, the customer is alright and I have also called her to apologise. I don't dare to add gel fuel anymore in the future," she added.

The stall owner surnamed Huang explained that it was a momentary oversight on Guo's part and claimed that prior to this incident, they had never topped up gel fuel for customers halfway through a meal.

He added that the stall has refunded Wei and will exercise greater caution when handling the fuel.

