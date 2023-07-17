Minister Shanmugam visits AsiaOne's new office

With a new office comes new beginnings — AsiaOne recently hosted Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam at its brand-new workspace.

AsiaOne's CEO Sean Ler gave him a tour of the new premises in Bendemeer as well as a briefing on content offerings and various capabilities.

He dropped by the editorial operations centre, where AsiaOne newsroom staff gather for briefings and discuss coverage of events, and also visited the research centre where the consumer insights and analytics team work their magic with data to ensure content ideas are relevant and credible.

After the office tour, Shanmugam sat down for a chat with AsiaOne staff.

"You can tell me things that you think are important or anything else in your mind. It doesn't have to be a question," Shanmugam said.

During the 30-minute session, he spoke on a variety of topics such as getting Gen Zs interested in politics, the role of media in society and his thoughts on US-China relations.

Besides moving to this 8,500 sq ft office in Bendemeer in May, AsiaOne also underwent a website revamp and strives to continue to keep audience informed, educated and entertained with its "off centre, on trend" DNA.

