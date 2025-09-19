Ministries reveal plans to strengthen criminal and traffic laws, manage population

Various legislation relating to criminal and traffic offences will be amended to deal with evolving criminal threats and situations, and ensure Singapore remains a safe country.

The Government is also committed to address the population challenges of a falling fertility rate and rapidly ageing population.

These plans were revealed on Friday (Sept 19), in ministries' addenda to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's address at the opening of Parliament.

The ministries are the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Law (MinLaw), Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In his address on Sept 5, President Tharman said that in a tense geopolitical environment, Singapore cannot take security for granted — foreign actors will seek to manipulate public opinion while dangers at home such as terrorism scams and drugs will threaten society.

A "We First" society must be nurtured to strengthen unity and enhance the sense of shared reality, he also said.

Singapore has built trust between the Government and people and amongst the citizens themselves, and the Government must "continually earn" this public trust, President Tharman concluded.

Here are some highlights from the statements by each ministry:

Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY)

MCCY will protect religious spaces while working with racial and religious groups and partners to strengthen understanding and appreciation among all Singaporeans, said Acting Minister David Neo.

Preparations to host the SEA Games in 2029 will soon begin.

Outward Bound Singapore at Coney Island has been completed and more youth-targeted programmes will come with the refresh of *Scape and development of Somerset Belt, said Neo.

Young Singaporeans are being engaged to co-create the SG Youth Plan that will connect youths and give them a voice in shaping policies and programmes.

On fostering a "We First" society, MCCY aims to promote volunteerism by partnering institutions, agencies and federations. More space will also be created for all to propose and implement new solutions.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

MHA will introduce the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill later in 2025 "to further rationalise our criminal laws, better protect vulnerable victims, and tackle emerging crime trends", said Law Minister K Shanmugam.

There are plans to amend the Road Traffic Act to address the "worsening road safety situation" as well as the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act to address evolving foreign interference.

Stronger legislation to deal with challenges such as scams and drugs is in the works.

With growing use of etomidate-laced vapes in Singapore, MHA will support the Ministry of Health in tackling this threat.

MHA is also investing heavily technology and artificial intelligence (AI). For example, the Singapore Prison Service is trialling an autonomous televisit system and the Central Narcotics Bureau's Next-Generation Reporting Centre will streamline urine testing through automation.

Ministry of Law (MinLaw)

MinLaw will study the need for the establishment of a new agency to better support victims of online harm, said Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

To make laws, legal processes, and court procedures easier to understand and use, MinLaw is reviewing digital wills, improving enforcement process of civil judgments, and giving courts stronger powers to trace debtors' assets. The Debt Repayment Scheme is also being reviewed to reduce abuse and help debtors better manage finances.

The Community Disputes Management Framework is being enhanced tribunal processes being improved, to help resolve neighbourly disputes quicker and more peacefully.

New IP guidelines for using copyrighted works in AI development will be introduced to support innovation and protect creators' rights, said Tong.

The Singapore Land Authority will work with partners to optimise state assets, including driving social outcomes through use and re-use of spaces.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

The Government will "redouble" efforts to support marriage and parenthood through measures spanning housing, healthcare, and education, financial and caregiving support, said Deputy Minister Gan Kim Yong, Minister-in-charge of the Strategy Group.

Foreign worker and immigration flows will be "carefully managed". The Government will also work with stakeholders to support new citizens in connecting with local communities.

Singapore remains committed to the target of net zero emissions by 2050, added DPM Gan. To reduce carbon dioxide emissions, Singapore will employ actions such as advancing domestic solar deployment and pursuing cross-border electricity trade.

Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said more employees will be provided more opportunities for attachments and secondments, and the Service's leadership development will be enhanced.

Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI)

MDDI plans to help enterprises harness AI to improve efficiency and equip workers with AI-related skills, said Minister Josephine Teo. More AI Centres of Excellence, which are development hubs, will be anchored here.

A Online Safety Commission will be established to support victims of online

harms, and MDDI is studying global interventions to promote healthier digital interactions for children and youth.

harms, and MDDI is studying global interventions to promote healthier digital interactions for children and youth. The ministry will continue to invest in digital infrastructure to ensure connectivity, and study areas such as 6G, non-terrestrial networks, and frontier technologies like quantum.

Ministry of Finance (MOF)

Tax changes were made earlier to strengthen Singapore's revenue base and structure as government spending in this term is expected to increase to meet growing needs, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

Longer-term investments in our infrastructure will be made to enhance connectivity, support the green energy transition, and build climate resilience, with funds for these starting to be set aside.

[[nid:722835]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com