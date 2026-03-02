Edwin Tong rebuts Sylvia Lim's claims that attorney-general appointment is 'thin' after WP MP questions selection process

The role of an attorney-general (AG) is one of the most critical offices in Singapore's constitutional framework and is not just about meeting minimum qualifications, said Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, was speaking at the Ministry of Law's Committee of Supply debate in Parliament on Monday (March 2).

During the Committee of Supply debate for the ministry last Friday, Workers' Party (WP) MP Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) raised a cut on the the appointment of AG, following the reappointment of Lucien Wong for a fourth term of three years until January 2029.

Lim had suggested that the appointment process required by the constitution is "currently thin", adding that there is no requirement for public disclosure about any of these deliberations.

While she acknowledged that the AG has had a distinguished legal career, Lim noted that Wong will turn 75 at the end of his current term, while there "appear to be many qualified persons" available for the post.

"Addressing these issues publicly would promote greater trust in our legal system," the WP MP added.

AG has 'made major contributions'

Responding to Lim, the law minister highlighted that Lucien Wong had "grew and led" Singapore's largest law firm prior to becoming AG.

"(He) was widely regarded as the country's top corporate lawyer over many years, with an international standing," Tong noted.

Prior to his appointment as Singapore's ninth post-independence attorney-general, Wong was managing partner at Allen & Gledhill from 1998 to 2012, when he also became its chairman and senior partner.

Tong went on to set out the Attorney-General's Chamber's role in advising the Government on complex legal and constitutional matters, such as conducting the fair and firm prosecution of criminal offences, and ensuring that the legislation introduced in Parliament is "clear, sound and fit" for Singapore, said Tong.

"As AG, Mr Wong has made major contributions across almost every area of law...His experience and steady hand have also been especially valuable to Singapore in sensitive international matters, some of which are presently ongoing," he said.

'Careful and considered' balance during appointment process

The law minister also explained that the appointment of the AG, including any subsequent renewal, is made in accordance with the constitution.

The process includes the prime minister consulting the chief justice and the chairman of the Public Service Commission, before tendering his advice as to the appointment to the President.

The president would in turn consult the Council of Presidential Advisers.

"This process reflects a careful and considered balance between executive responsibility and institutional safeguards," Tong explained.

On Lim's suggestion that there should be public disclosure of these deliberations, Tong suggested it would not be "wise" to do so.

"The consultation process also requires candour and frank assessment. Turning it into a public debate risks politicising an office that must remain scrupulously non-partisan...

"Our AG is not a politician. He is appointed based on professional excellence, integrity and judgement," Tong added.

The minister also cautioned that appointing an AG is not simply a matter of meeting minimum qualifications, explaining that it requires a careful assessment of who is best suited to discharge the full responsibilities of the office.

He said: "The role of the AG is a demanding one. This is one of the most critical offices in our constitutional framework.

"Beyond formal qualification, it calls for an individual of high professional standing, wide-ranging legal experience, sound judgement and a strong sense of public duty...

"He must be prepared to uphold the law impartially, and apply it equally to everyone, whether one is a minister of leader of the opposition."

While individuals with the requisite experience, judgement and integrity for the office are "not easily found", the law minister assured the House that the Government does continually look out for suitable candidates who can shoulder the full weight of these responsibilities.

He also revealed that the AG continues to advise the Government on significant ongoing matters such as negotiations on maritime boundaries, tax and financial sector legal reforms, and complex cross-border criminal matters.

"These are substantial responsibilities that benefit from deep expertise, sound judgement and a steady hand," Tong added.

[[nid:730590]]

editor@asiaone.com