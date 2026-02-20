Police appeal for information on missing male teen last seen at IMH on Feb 19

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old male teenager, Boey Xiang Le.

In a news release on Friday (Feb 20) night, the police said Boey Xiang Le was last seen at about 11.33am on Thursday, in the vicinity of Block 10 Buangkok View.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that this is the address of the Institute of Mental Health.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

