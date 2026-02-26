singapore

Police appeal for information on 2 teen girls last seen in Hougang

Nurul Ashwiny Abdullah, 16, and Chloe Lim Jia Xuan, 19, were last seen at about 6am on Feb 13 near Defu Avenue 1.
Nurul Ashwiny Abdullah (left), 16, and Chloe Lim Jia Xuan (right), 19, have been missing since Feb 13.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 26, 2026 11:56 AM

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Nurul Ashwiny Abdullah and 19-year-old Chloe Lim Jia Xuan.

In a news release on Thursday (Feb 26) evening, the police said Nurul Ashwiny and Chloe Lim were last seen at about 6am on Feb 13, in the vicinity of Defu Avenue 1 in Hougang.

Defu Avenue 1 is flanked by flatted factories on both sides of the road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

