Police appeal for information on 2 teen girls last seen in Hougang

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Nurul Ashwiny Abdullah and 19-year-old Chloe Lim Jia Xuan.

In a news release on Thursday (Feb 26) evening, the police said Nurul Ashwiny and Chloe Lim were last seen at about 6am on Feb 13, in the vicinity of Defu Avenue 1 in Hougang.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the road is flanked by flatted factories on both sides.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

