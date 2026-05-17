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Missing 14-year-old boy last seen near Causeway Point found

Hans Rafael Bin Yuhanis was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants
Missing 14-year-old boy last seen near Causeway Point found
Hans Rafael Bin Yuhanis, 14, was last seen in vicinity of Causeway Point in Woodlands at about 9.45pm on Saturday (May 16).
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
PUBLISHED ONMay 17, 2026 7:00 AMUPDATED10 minutes agoBYAsiaOne

[UPDATE: 4pm on May 17] 

The police said in an updated statement on Sunday (May 17) afternoon that 14-year-old Hans Rafael Bin Yuhanis has been found.

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy, Hans Rafael Bin Yuhanis.

In a news release on Sunday (May 17), the police said he was last seen at Causeway Point in Woodlands at about 9.45pm on Saturday.

According to the police, he was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Police ForceMissingTeenagersChildren and Youth
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