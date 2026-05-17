Missing 14-year-old boy last seen near Causeway Point found

[UPDATE: 4pm on May 17]

The police said in an updated statement on Sunday (May 17) afternoon that 14-year-old Hans Rafael Bin Yuhanis has been found.

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy, Hans Rafael Bin Yuhanis.

In a news release on Sunday (May 17), the police said he was last seen at Causeway Point in Woodlands at about 9.45pm on Saturday.

According to the police, he was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

[[nid:735974]]

editor@asiaone.com