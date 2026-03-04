MND to consider increasing income ceiling, lowering eligible age for singles to buy flats: Chee Hong Tat

The Ministry of National Development (MND) will study and review ways to better support housing options for singles, said Minister Chee Hong Tat at the ministry's Committee of Supply debate in Parliament on Wednesday (March 4).

He pointed to the 2-room Flexi flats application rates for singles and seniors to explain why a robust supply is needed.

"To do more for our singles and other groups of flat buyers, we will need to build more flats to ensure adequate supply," Chee said.

In the February 2026 Built-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise, the median application rate for first-timer was 6.7, with Tampines Nova and Redhill Peaks seeing applications above the median rate.

Income ceiling, eligibility age being considered

Chee pointed to the introduction of the new flat classification framework in 2024, and the extension of priority access under the family care scheme to singles as MND's continuing efforts to improve housing options for singles.

He added that the ministry is considering suggestions to increase the income ceiling and lower the eligibility age for singles to buy flats.

MND is also reviewing schemes to better meet the needs of other groups of singles, such as those who may wish to buy a bigger flat with family members.

During the debate on the President's Address in Parliament on Sept 26, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling assured the House that the Government is taking "active steps to ensure there is housing to meet the different needs of our people".

She said that raising the income eligibility threshold for BTO flat buyers and lowering the eligibility age for singles, can only be done "when the right conditions are in place", and that the Government is "continuing with a robust supply of public housing".

Between 2026 and 2028, HDB will increase the 2-room Flexi supply by nearly 50 per cent to meet growing demand from seniors and singles.

[[nid:730796]]

editor@asiaone.com