MOE unveils 2027 school calendar, with classes starting Jan 4

Mark your calendars: Kindergarten 1, Primary 1 and secondary school students in all Ministry of Education (MOE) schools will start the new school year on January 4, 2027.

Primary 2 to 6 and Kindergarten 2 students will begin classes on January 5.

The last school day of next year will fall on November 20, MOE announced in a statement on Tuesday (July 14).

However, the last day of the final school term for schools which will be used as venues for the O-level written examinations will be October 29.

Meanwhile, first-year students in junior colleges (JCs) and Millennia Institute (MI) will report to school on February 3, while those in JC2 and MI students in their second and third years will begin classes on January 11.

The first of four school vacation periods for MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, JCs and MI will run from March 13 to March 21.

As for school holidays, the first of four scheduled holidays will fall on July 5, the Monday after Youth Day on July 4.

The remaining school holidays are:

Aug 10, the day after National Day

Sept 3, Teachers' Day

Oct 8, Children's Day

The full list of school terms, vacation periods and holidays for 2027 is available on MOE's website.

Public holidays in 2027

Singaporeans can look forward to five long weekends in 2027, with five public holidays falling on a Friday, Sunday or Monday, according to dates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (June 18).

New Year's Day (Jan 1) and Good Friday (March 26) will fall on Fridays while Hari Raya Haji (May 17) and National Day (Aug 9) will fall on Mondays.

Chinese New Year (Feb 7) falls on a Sunday and the following day, Monday (Feb 8) will be designated a public holiday.

Singapore will have a total of 11 gazetted public holidays in 2027, MOM said.

[[nid:738444]]

editor@asiaone.com