MOM responds after resident spots domestic helper drying, cleaning condo tennis court multiple times

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has responded after a resident spotted a domestic helper drying a tennis court at The Anchorage Condominium on July 7.

Stomp contributor PK alerted Stomp to the incident and shared that she was drying the tennis court as it had rained before that, which made the tennis court ground wet.

PK also shared a video that he took of the incident.

"This is not the first time I saw this happen," PK said.

"When it rains before their tennis court booking, they will send their domestic helper down to dry and clean the whole court alone.

"I feel that this is not right.

"The domestic helper probably already has her hands full doing household chores, so she should not have been asked to do this.

"Is this acceptable? Are we a nation of bullies?"

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for MOM said: "Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, foreign domestic workers (FDWs) should be deployed to perform only domestic chores.

"MOM has looked into the incident, and has advised the FDW employer and the FDW accordingly."