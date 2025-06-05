'Moments like this that really make your day': Chan Chun Sing meets soldier who took photo with him as student

During a recent night ride to his office, the newly appointed Minister for Defence, Chan Chun Sing had a heartwarming encounter that left a lasting impression.

Chan shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 4) how a soldier on night duty, Zhong Ting, approached him at the gate of a military camp.

Zhong immediately recognised Chan and shared that they had taken a selfie together years ago when the latter visited his school then.

Chan previously served as Minister for Education from May 2021 to May 2025.

Eager to relive the memory, Zhong showed Chan the photo that they had taken together.

"Sometimes it's moments like these that really makes your day (or night)," Chan wrote in his Facebook post recounting the experience. He also added that they had a pleasant chat before he continued on his journey home — with a smile on his face.

Chan expressed how "it's a special feeling to see the schoolboys I met while I was at MOE (Ministry of Education) maturing as young men and defending our country".

He also took the chance to thank servicemen like Zhong, who are stationed around the island safeguarding Singapore's camps, bases and critical installations.

"Their loved ones should be so proud of them," Chan noted.

He concluded his reflection with a message of appreciation and hope — expressing gratitude for Zhong's service and his wish to continue engaging with teenagers in uniform to listen to their stories and better understand their experiences.

[[nid:718629]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com