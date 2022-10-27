Mon(k)ey heist: Woman catches macaques sneaking into her toilet

We've seen macaques here stealing food from fruit stalls and raiding kitchens in our estates, but a group of them that recently invaded a woman's home seem to be more interested in something else.

The woman, who goes by Raeann, uploaded a video of the uninvited guests to TikTok on Wednesday (Oct 26).

In the video, a number of macaques were seen climbing through her bathroom window and slipping under the blinds.

"There were so many they just kept going in and out," Raeann wrote in the video.

Some of them were seen climbing on the railings of her shower, while a few peskier ones were stealthily helping themselves to bottles of soap from the rack next to her shower.

One of them, however, failed its 'mission', dropping the bottle while on the way out.

In the video, Raeann said she was unable to "run far" as she had a facial mask on.

Not knowing what to do with the rowdy visitors, a resigned Raeann eventually closed the door on them.

"Not dealing with this right now," she wrote.

Within a day, Raeann's video has racked up over 80,000 views on TikTok, with many amused at the macaques trying to nick her soap.

Monkey business aside, the video also received comments from concerned netizens, one of whom asked if Raeann lives near a recently deforested area.

"My area gonna clear forest soon, I scared such things happen [sic]," wrote the netizen.

AsiaOne has reached out to Raeann for comment.

These netizens aren't the only ones concerned about monkey business near them. The issue of monkeys in Singapore's urban environments was recently broached in Parliament by Dr Tan Wu Meng, Member of Parliament for Jurong GRC.

In its written answer to Tan's question, the Ministry of National Development said that NParks conducts research to "understand the population trends and distribution of monkeys" , and uses the findings to manage the monkey population.

NParks said it also takes measures to protect public safety in cases where monkeys exhibit intrusive or aggressive behaviour by "trapping and translocating such monkeys away from residential areas".

