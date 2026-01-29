More than 3,500 fined for vaping offences since September 2025

Some 3,534 people were fined for possessing and using vapes under the enhanced enforcement framework between September and December 2025.

366 of these offenders were caught with etomidate e-vaporisers, known as Kpods, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Thursday (Jan 29).

Since last September, 211 Kpod users and 57 repeat vape offenders have been ordered to undergo mandatory rehabilitation, a chance provided for them to quit the habit with professional support.

As of Dec 31, 2025, seven etomidate offenders and one repeat e-vaporiser offender have completed rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, 15 people defaulted on their first rehab appointments. Four of them have been charged in court, while the rest are pending further investigation or prosecution, MOH and HSA jointly said.

A 23-year-old woman who skipped rehab was sentenced on Jan 6 to one week's jail for possessing etomidate. The other cases are pending before the courts.

Etomidate offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both, while e-vaporiser offenders face a fine of up to $2,000.

Ten people who allegedly trafficked Kpods into Singapore have also been taken to court by HSA.

Over the last four months of 2025, 51 individuals were caught at land, sea and air checkpoints for smuggling regular e-vaporisers. More than 41,000 e-vaporisers and related components were seized overall.

Six were charged in court and 30 fined, while five persons received stern warnings and two received advisories. Investigations into the remaining individuals are ongoing.

[[nid:728709]]

Over 4,300 vape activities reported by public

HSA said it has received more than 4,300 reports of e-vaporiser activities through its hotlines and online reporting form since last September.

Acting on public feedback, the authority raided a unit at Jalan Damai and seized 21 e-vaporisers and related components from a 24-year-old man on Dec 1, 2025.

A second raid was conducted the next day after HSA received a report that the man was vaping again, and another three e-vaporisers and related components were seized.

The seized e-vaporisers tested positive for etomidate, and the man is currently with assisting HSA investigations.

Other public reports concerned online listings, social media posts, and messaging platforms with illegal advertisements and posts.

More than 1,070 online e-vaporiser-related listings, offending websites and Telegram groups have been removed by HSA, which has taken to task 18 individuals who posted social media content of themselves vaping or with their e-vaporisers.

"HSA would like to thank the public for their vigilance and encourage the public to continue their valuable contribution to law enforcement by providing comprehensive details when reporting suspected offences," it said.

The authorities said it continues to support vape users who need help with quitting the habit.

QuitVape programme

In the last four months, 95 etomidate users have voluntarily enrolled in the QuitVape programme offered at the Institute of Mental Health and the four participating Social Service Agencies.

More than 420 people have signed up for the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) I Quit programme as well.

Vape users who voluntarily seek help will not face penalties nor have an offence record for coming forward.

Support under the two programme is free for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

Members of the public can also voluntarily dispose of e-vaporisers at designated e-vaporiser disposal bins placed at selected locations including checkpoints and where the QuitVape programmes and rehabilitation are provided.

[[nid:726924]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com