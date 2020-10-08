More CCAs, school activities to resume in mid-October: MOE

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Wednesday (Oct 7) that more co-curricular activities (CCAs) will be allowed to resume after the year-end examinations are over.

This is in-line with the government’s move to improve its capabilities to improve Covid-19 detection and case-tracing.

“We now have improved capabilities to detect and trace new cases quickly, and also have effective safe management measures in our schools.

''With these conditions in place, we will be able to resume more school activities and programmes safely,” education minister Lawrence Wong said in a statement posted on Facebook.

More CCAs, other school activities to resume

From 20 people, up to 50 people will be allowed to take part in the CCAs at external venues such as bowling and swimming, activities organised by the headquarters of uniformed groups, inter-school CCA collaborations and the Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra and the Singapore National Youth Orchestra, with immediate effect.

For activities where a one-metre distance cannot be maintained, students must abide by the “group of five” rule. Other rules will also apply such as:

Students should remain within their fixed groupings when taking part in activities which involve inter-mingling among different schools

High-touch points and common facilities will be wiped down at the end of each activity or change in groups

Schools will continue to screen all visitors, including coaches and instructors, for flu-like symptoms such as fever and cough, and ensure that they comply with all the measures

Meanwhile, higher-risk activities such as singing and those involving high level of body contact such as rugby will remain suspended.

The Ministry said it would continue to monitor the situation closely as further aspects of school life resume.

The National School Games and Singapore Youth Festival to resume in 2021

The National School Games and Singapore Youth Festival Arts Presentation will also resume from 2021.

According to MOE, students will be able to participate in Outward Bound Singapore learning activities from next year.

The ministry said that more details on the activities resuming next year will be available at a later stage.

