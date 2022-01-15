More SDAs and EOs in Chinatown to curb Chinese New Year crowding

SINGAPORE - Additional measures to reduce crowding will be introduced to ensure the safety of visitors to Chinatown in the lead-up to Chinese New Year.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Saturday (Jan 15) that enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with safe management measures will be stepped up.

It is working with the Chinatown Business Association and government agencies to ensure shops and eateries do not extend their operations onto pedestrian paths, which could make it difficult for visitors to keep a safe distance.

STB said this includes hot spots along New Bridge Road as well as Pagoda and Trengganu streets.

More safe distancing ambassadors and safe distancing enforcement officers will be deployed for the three weekends leading up to Chinese New Year: Jan 14 to 16, Jan 21 to 23, and Jan 28 to 31.

Chinese New Year falls on Feb 1.

STB will work closely with the relevant agencies to monitor the crowd situation in Chinatown and put in place extra measures during peak periods if necessary.

"Possible additional measures include closing the pedestrian entry to Pagoda Street from New Bridge Road, limiting entry from Exit A of Chinatown MRT station in Pagoda Street and closing Temple Street to vehicular traffic," it said.

"We encourage the public to plan their visits to Chinatown in advance and visit during off-peak hours.

It reminded visitors to comply with prevailing measures, such as proper wearing of masks, maintaining a distance of 1m between one another, and remaining in groups of five individuals or fewer. "We urge all to be socially responsible, to allow everyone to enjoy the festivities safely," it added.

The public can also take part in online activities, such as a tiger origami tutorial and a love letter baking video on the Chinatown Festivals Facebook page.

To avoid crowds, the public can shop for Chinese New Year products at an e-bazaar organised by the Kreta Ayer Community Club and e-commerce platform Shopee from Jan 17, which features in-app deals and giveaways.

