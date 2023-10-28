Mothership's press accreditation suspended for 6 months until March 27 for breaching embargo

SINGAPORE - Media outlet Mothership will have its press accreditation suspended for six months until March 27, 2024, for breaking an embargo on an announcement about water prices by national water agency PUB.

Mothership published an article on its website and a Facebook post on the revision of prices on Sept 26, a day before the embargo was lifted on Sept 27.

The suspension means Mothership's representatives will not be able to attend briefings and press conferences by government agencies.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said: "Mothership.sg had submitted their representations to MCI.

"MCI made the final decision to suspend Mothership.sg's press accreditation for a total of six months, until March 27, 2024 (inclusive)."

ST has contacted Mothership for comment.

In a previous statement on Sept 29, Mothership said investigations found that the embargo breach was a result of an editorial team member failing to observe protocols and breaching safeguards.

The team member was subsequently suspended from duty.

The outlet's managing editor, Mr Martino Tan, said: "We unreservedly apologise to Singaporeans, our stakeholders - especially PUB and MCI - and our industry colleagues for this matter, and for causing such unnecessary trouble at a time when there are more pressing priorities to focus on."

It was the second time in two years that the online news site, which was officially launched in February 2014, had broken an embargo on a government announcement.

It previously had its press accreditation suspended for reporting the details of the goods and services tax increases before they were announced in the Budget on Feb 18, 2022. The suspension ended on Aug 18, 2022.

