Motorcyclist, 23, dies after accident with private bus at junction of Bencoolen Street and Stamford Road

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital after an accident involving a private bus.

At around 7.40pm on June 15, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident that happened at the junction of Bencoolen Street and Stamford Road.

Police said the motorcyclist was unconscious when he was rushed to hospital, while his 22-year-old female pillion rider was conscious.

The SCDF said both of them were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the victims are a couple, according to relatives who turned up at the mortuary on June 16.

Police investigations are ongoing.

At least two motorcyclists have died in accidents here in recent weeks. On June 11, a 58-year-old man died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a lorry on the AYE.

On June 4, a Land Transport Authority enforcement officer crashed his motorcycle and died while chasing another rider who was attempting to flee.

In 2023, motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities spiked by 44.7 per cent, claiming a total of 68 lives, according to latest figures issued by the police.

Although motorcycles make up less than 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents in 2023.

They also accounted for half of all fatalities in road accidents.

