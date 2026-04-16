Motorcyclist allegedly hits pedestrian crossing Causeway after no-walking sign installed

A pedestrian was allegedly struck by a motorcycle at the Johor-Singapore Causeway on April 14 (Tuesday).

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post that the traffic accident happened at 9.15pm along the Causeway after the international boundary leading to Bangunan Sultan Iskandar.

The motorcycle lane was blocked temporarily, but the accident was cleared by 9:34pm, added the ICA.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred on the rightmost lane of the road designated for motorcycles.

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that the pedestrian was crossing the road when she was hit from behind, sustaining serious injuries.

A video posted online shows part of the road being cordoned off by the traffic police following the accident.

In the video, a few passers-by can be seen attending to a person sprawled on the road.

According to another user on social media, the victim of the accident was a woman, and she remained unresponsive to her husband's calls on the scene.

The accident happened days after new traffic signs were put up, warning cross-border commuters walking along the Malaysian side of the Causeway of the no walking rule.

Along with the 'No Pedestrians Allowed' sign, a 'Speed Limit 50km/h' sign was also installed.

Meanwhile, closer to the Singapore's side of the Causeway, commuters would see a sign informing pedestrians not to jaywalk.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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