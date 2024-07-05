Motorcyclist crashes in Bukit Panjang after evading police routine check, nabbed while fleeing on foot

After a 20-year-old motorcyclist refused to stop along the Bukit Timah Expressway for a routine check by the traffic police, he ended up self-skidding near a junction in Bukit Panjang.

The rider then fled on foot, but did not get far before a traffic police officer caught up to him.

A clip of the incident circulating online shows the man, clad in a black shirt and blue jeans with a grey helmet on, putting up a struggle against the officer along a footpath.

The man eventually concedes and sits down as other auxiliary police officers arrive. A small crowd of curious onlookers have also gathered.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@_xredsicezx_/video/7387684958363585800[/embed]

The drama unfolded near the junction of Petir Road and Gangsa Road at about 3.45pm on Thursday (July 4).

An eyewitness named Fandi told Shin Min Daily News that a signboard nearby had been knocked over, and a motorbike was fallen on its side on the grass verge. A traffic police motorcycle was parked next to the kerb.

The 20-year-old student, who was on his way home, reckoned that the man managed to run about 50 metres before being nabbed.

"I saw some members of the public trying to stop him. When the police officer caught up to him, he struggled furiously," he added.

Another resident in his 60s, surnamed Hong, who had drove past the scene, said: "I saw the rider on the ground, surrounded by a few police officers."

His family, who had heard a loud noise and looked out their windows, also witnessed the drama.

The police told AsiaOne that the motorcyclist was arrested for dangerous driving, other traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences. He was also taken conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations into the traffic offences are ongoing. The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, and investigations are also underway.

ALSO READ: Viral video: Police chase and handcuff man in Aljunied, find drugs and samurai sword in his car

lim.kewei@asiaone.com