Motorcyclist decapitated after crashing into road barrier on Second Link

A Malaysian motorcyclist died after colliding with a road barrier while on his way back home from Singapore on Monday (Aug 19).

31-year-old Balakrishnan Marimutu was travelling along the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link, heading home to Gelang Patah in Johor at around 8.20am when the accident occurred, reported China Press.

Iskandar Puteri police deputy director Mohammad Azlan said in a statement to media that Marimutu had lost control of his vehicle and skidded, causing his motorcycle to overturn.

He then suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, Oriental Daily reported.

It was also reported that Marimutu was decapitated due to the accident, with images of his headless body circulating on social media.

Photographs of his Singapore work permit and an expired security officer pass with his name have also been shared online.

Marimutu was employed as a safety, life-saving and firefighting equipment supplier in Singapore, China Press reported.

Deputy director Azlan said in a statement that the deceased's body was sent to the Johor Bahru General Hospital for an autopsy, simultaneously requesting for eyewitnesses to share any information they might have of the incident.

Azlan also stated that the police an investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1987 — dangerous and reckless driving causing death — is underway.

