Motorcyclist en route to Singapore collapses and dies at Johor checkpoint

A 29-year-old motorcyclist who was en route to Singapore collapsed and died at the Johor checkpoint.

South Johor Bahru District Police Chief Raub Selamat told Malaysian media on Friday (April 5) that they received news of the man's death at 8.45am that day.

The man was in the motorcycle lane at the checkpoint and was about to scan his passport when he suddenly had difficulty breathing.

He then fell to the ground, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Medical staff from Johor Bahru General Hospital confirmed the man's death.

"The deceased is believed to have experienced shortness of breath. The case does not involve any criminal elements and is being investigated as a sudden death," said the police chief.

The man reportedly worked in Singapore as a courier, and would travel across the Causeway every day.

He leaves behind a widow, who is two months pregnant, and a 10-month-old son.

READ ALSO: 2 bikers killed in accident at Second Link; lorry's brakes had allegedly failed

claudiatan@asiaone.com