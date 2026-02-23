This made my day: Motorcyclist helps direct traffic after bus and trailer get stuck along narrow Sembawang road

Traffic along a narrow road in Sembawang came to a standstill when two heavy vehicles travelling in opposite directions got stuck.

With no sign of the situation improving, a motorcyclist stepped in to resolve the jam.

Tan, 51, told AsiaOne the incident occurred at about noon on Saturday (Feb 21) on Admiralty Street, which leads to the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple.

A double decker bus and trailer were sandwiched between the line of cars parked on both sides of the street, and there was no traffic marshall in sight.

"I saw a lot of people waiting for the bus at the bus stop. After waiting for some time, I thought maybe I should try to help," said the motorcyclist, who works as a teacher.

A video which Tan uploaded on TikTok shows him beckoning bus service 962 forward while making sure the vehicle does not bump into the trailer or parked cars.

The camera mounted on his bike pans to show over 10 people at the bus stop peering at the situation.

Under his careful guidance, the bus and trailer finally made out of the tight space, and Tan mounted his motorcycle with a smile.

Tan told AsiaOne that he was focused on taking his wife, who was riding pillion, to the temple: "At least everybody can carry on with what they need to do."

He said he did not expect his video to go viral, adding that it was "just a simple act".

The clip has since amassed more than 280,000 views and over 700 comments as at Monday (Feb 23) afternoon, mostly from netizens who commended his good deed.

"Great man with initiative. Thank you for making a better place," a TikTok user said.

"Your civic mindedness gave relief to that traffic situation and to that bro I salute you (sic)," another wrote.

