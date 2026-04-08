This made my day: Motorcyclists team up to remove fallen tree along PIE

Two motorcyclists teamed up to move a small tree that had fallen due to the rainy weather on the expressway on Tuesday (April 7).

The incident took place along the PIE near the Stevens road exit at about 9.30am.

Dashcam footage of the incident posted on Instagram the same day shows a motorcyclist stopping before a fallen tree that was blocking the left-most lane.

Another motorcyclist had also stopped to help remove the obstruction. After successfully pushing the tree off the road, the two riders continued on their journey.

The post cheekily captioned: "Call me a saint cause I'm going back up to heaven after this one, all in a day's work."

The dashcam footage owner, identified as Jerry, told AsiaOne that it took them roughly three minutes to move the tree off of the road.

He added that the roads were very wet and slippery due to the pouring rain, which noticeably reduced visibility.

"The interesting thing was actually how there were zero words exchanged the entire time, we only said goodbyes at the end," he said.

"I was not concerned for my safety, mainly because traffic was slow-moving since this was a merging lane onto the expressway."

Jerry added he would do it again without a second thought and that the act was "pretty much instinctual".

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esther.lam@asiaone.com