Motorcylist refuses to stop for police along BKE, pillion rider jumps off and flees on foot

A motorcyclist caused his pillion rider to fall off his bike while attempting to avoid a traffic police officer on an expressway.

The incident, which occurred on Jan 6, was captured in a video posted on the Singapore Road Accidents Facebook page.

In the video, the motorcyclist was seen throwing an object at the traffic police officer before making a sharp on the BKE exit towards Choa Chu Kang Road.

The drastic manoeuvre, however, caused the pillion to fall onto the road as the pursuit continued.

The video caption claimed that the pillion ran into the forest near the expressway after falling off the vehicle.

In the comments, netizens jokingly remarked that the pillion "sacrificed" himself to prevent the motorcyclist from getting stopped by the police.

Another netizen commented: "Lucky [there were] no vehicles behind."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that a traffic police officer signalled a motorcyclist to stop along the BKE for a routine check at 11.30am on Jan 6.

"The motorcyclist instead sped off for a distance before his pillion rider jumped off the motorcycle along BKE slip road into Bukit Panjang Road and fled on foot."

The 22-year-old male motorcyclist subsequently self-skidded along Dairy Farm Road and was arrested for driving without valid licence, driving without valid insurance, dangerous driving and failing to stop when ordered by a police officer in uniform.

Efforts are underway to trace the pillion rider, said the police, who added that investigations are ongoing.

