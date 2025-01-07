Family of 4 spotted riding mobility scooter in Woodlands triggers safety concerns

Most mobility scooters typically cannot accommodate a family of four - but this household may have found a solution, albeit a risky one.

A family of four was seen riding their scooter across a road along Woodlands Avenue 5, according to a video uploaded by Weekend Go Where Singapore on Facebook on Sunday (Jan 5).

In the video, the father can be seen at the helm, steering the scooter while a woman sits in the rear seat of the mobility vehicle.

There's no space left on the seat for children, however - but the family has managed to find a solution to this problem.

Two kids, presumably a boy and a girl, are seen riding on a separate, toy-like seat connected to the scooter, trailing behind their parents.

The quartet then drive across the road as the pedestrian traffic light's green man flashes and timer ticks down, making a turn towards Woodlands HDB Block 512 as the video ends.

Netizens who saw the video weren't too happy with the parents' "dangerous" actions, stating that they are putting themselves and their children at risk.

"It's dangerous to ride on the road with kids like that," a Facebook user said.

"It's too much," another commented. "Never think of the kids' safety."

"When we see this kind of behaviour, it really strikes me hard [as to how irresponsible the] two adults are," a comment also berated.

A user also questioned: "Is this even allowed in Singapore?"

However, the family also garnered sympathy from some netizens, with one commenting: "At least, [the father] tried his best to provide means and … creating memorable moments with his family.

"Some families are not so fortunate to have what others have. They are making use of what they have and not giving any problems to others."

PMAs designed to only carry one: LTA

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), a personal mobility aid (PMA) such as a mobility scooter or a motorised wheelchair cannot carry passengers as the device itself has only one seat, and are designed to carry an individual who is unable to walk or has walking difficulties.

In October last year, LTA caught more than 380 active mobility offences, with many involving riders using personal mobility devices (PMDs) or power-assisted bicycles (PABs) on the wrong paths.

"Motorised PMDs and PABs are not allowed on footpaths, and PMDs are also not allowed on roads.

"Ensure that your PABs and PMDs are compliant, registered and display properly-affixed number plates that meet all requirements," LTA stated.

In March last year, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng announced in Parliament updates to PMA regulations which are intended to come into effect this year.

They include a certification requirement for PMA usage - which would mean only those with medical needs can use them - as well as a reduction in speed limit from 10kmh to 6kmh.

"We will provide a transition period to give users ample time to obtain certification," Baey said.

"There is no need for users to rush to obtain certification. Enforcement officers will also exercise discretion on the ground."

These changes were put forward following increasing concerns about PMAs being misused by able-bodied individuals, resulting in complaints regarding dangerous riding, speeding, and over-sized PMAs, reported The Straits Times in 2023.

