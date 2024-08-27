'Tragedy waiting to happen': Family of 4 on PMA crossing road against red light sparks concern

A couple recently came under fire for riding a personal mobility aid (PMA) across the road with their two young children despite the pedestrian light being red.

A video posted to Facebook group Singapore Road Vigilante on Monday (Aug 26) shows the family in question at a pedestrian crossing in Bukit Merah.

The father can be seen talking on the phone while they wait to cross the road alongside other pedestrians.

Just a few seconds later, however, the man drives his PMA onto the road while the traffic light is still red.

A car is seen zooming past just in front of the family as they ride across.

They then stop in the middle of the road, where the divider is, and cross to the other side when the light turns green.

Some netizens criticised the parents for putting their children in danger.

One netizen commented: "I really feel sad for the children."

"A tragedy waiting to happen," wrote another commentor.

A netizen also commented: "These are the people who caused nothing but trouble!"

Other netizens pointed out how cases of PMA misuse had increased and questioned what was being done to address them.

One netizen asked: "Why is this problem (the misuse of PMAs) becoming worse? So sad."

"There's a lot of such groups all over this island. How to catch them?"

Updates to PMA regulations

According to the Land Transport Authority, PMAs are allowed to travel on footpaths and cycling paths, but they are not allowed to travel on roads. PMA users also cannot carry passengers.

Although there are currently no rules that require PMAs to be registered or users to have a licence for them, changes are on the horizon.

In Parliament this March, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng announced updates to PMA regulations which will come into effect around 2025.

These updates include a certification requirement for the usage of PMAs, which would mean only those with medical needs – such as walking difficulties – can use them.

"We will provide a transition period to give users ample time to obtain certification," Baey said.

"There is no need for users to rush to obtain certification. Enforcement officers will also exercise discretion on the ground."

The speed limit of PMAs will also be reduced from 10kmh to 6kmh.

These changes were put forward following increasing concerns about PMAs being misused by able-bodied individuals, resulting in complaints regarding dangerous riding, speeding, and over-sized PMAs, reported The Straits Times.

