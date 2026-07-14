Motorist spots 2 on PMD in KPE tunnel, allegedly travelling over 80km/h

A motorist was shocked to see two riders on a personal mobility device (PMD) speeding down an expressway tunnel at a speed allegedly faster than 80km/h.

In a dashcam footage uploaded on Monday (July 13) to the Facebook group SGRV Admin, the two riders can be seen riding down Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) without any helmets on when the speed camera flashed.

The device was also seen going a lot faster than the car which caught the footage.

According to the caption, this incident occurred at 7.15pm on July 12 along the KPE, as the riders took the exit out into Airport Road.

The user who submitted the clip said that there was also no registration plate on the device.

"I just want to raise awareness as this is really too dangerous," the user said.

As the speed camera flashed, the driver presumed that the riders were exceeding the speed limit of 80km/h.

AsiaOne has contacted the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for more information.

PMDs such as e-scooters are capped at a maximum speed of 25kmh. They are only allowed on cycling paths - not on roads or footpaths.

Those found using PMDs illegally on the roads could face fines of up to $2,000, imprisonment of up to three months, or both. Their non-compliant devices will also be impounded.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com