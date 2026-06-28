Teen who sped along Keppel Road on PMD doing 'Superman' stunt nabbed, device allegedly exceeded speed of 100kmh

A teenager who was seen riding his personal mobility device (PMD) down Keppel Road in the early hours of May 23 while doing the "superman" stunt, has been caught by Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers.

In the video, the teenager is seen whizzing past at least two cars driving along the leftmost lane in vicinity of Keppel MRT station.

He is also seen riding dangerously by extending his legs out into the air .

The update was provided in a LTA statement on June 27, when the authority accounted for its nine-day joint enforcement operation with the police at hotspots including town centres, key congregation areas and selected residential locations such as Punggol, Sengkang and Yishun.

AsiaOne understands that the teenager was caught on June 9, with a subsequent inspection on his PMD revealing that it could exceed speed of 100kmh.

The authority also reminded members of the public to exercise care and responsibility when riding active mobility devices.

"LTA and SPF will not hesitate to take action against errant users."

Those who ride recklessly or dangerously and endangering others, may be liable for the offence of rash act under Section 337 of the Penal Code 1871.

PMDs such as e-scooters are capped at a maximum speed of 25kmh. They are only allowed on cycling paths — not on roads or footpaths.

Those found using PMDs illegally on the roads could face fines of up to $2,000, imprisonment of up to three months, or both. Their non-compliant devices will also be impounded.

Members of the public who encounter errant active mobility users can report them online via LTA's website.

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