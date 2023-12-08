Motorists blast driver whose car blocked traffic at Circular Road for 30 minutes

Drivers, watch where you park your car.

One driver recently incurred the wrath of other motorists as his car blocked traffic along Circular Road on Thursday (Dec 7) afternoon.

Taking to Facebook page Complaint Singapore, Jan Rick Camara Mascarina uploaded several videos of the incident.

In the clips, drivers stuck behind the red Mitsubishi on the single-lane road can be heard blaring their horns in hopes of alerting the car owner to the situation, but to no avail.

Moments later, a motorcyclist in a raincoat stepped forward to help guide vehicles through the narrow space.

According to Mascarina, about half an hour had passed before the Mitsubishi driver returned to his car.

"He had to face the wrath of super aggravated and impatient drivers," the Facebook user wrote.

Shouts can be heard as several angry motorists surrounded the car, and a man dressed in white approached the Mitsubishi to confront the driver.

However, the car didn't budge from the spot, prompting the man to smack on the car bonnet and yell at the driver to move.

When the other drivers started honking, the Mitsubishi finally drove off.

According to the Land Transport Authority, motorists who stop a vehicle on a road in a position likely to cause danger or undue inconvenience to other road users may face a fine of $300. Repeat offenders will be fined $450.

