Mountbatten residents combat pickleball noise with foam-ball-only play times: 'Spirit of give-and-take'

Foam-ball-only play times have been implemented at Mountbatten community pickleball courts in a bid to promote more considerate play among residents, said MP Gho Sze Kee.

Pickleball has become a contentious sport due to the loud noises generated from the traditional plastic balls and paddles used. The use of foam balls will "dramatically reduce" the noise generated, said Gho in a Facebook post on Saturday (April 11).

As such, players at neighbourhood courts will be required to use foam balls during fixed hours daily — between 7am and 10am, and between 7pm and 9pm.

Outside of these times, players will be permitted to use all types of pickleball balls.

"Singapore is a dense city-state. We all live in close proximity to one another. This is our immutable reality. A spirit of kindness and consideration for our neighbours is the only way we can make our community a gracious and comforting place to live," she wrote, adding that residents should adopt a "spirit of give-and-take".

In the notice attached to her Facebook post, pickleball players are also advised to limit game play per group to two hours "to better manage the use of facilities and ensure that all residents have a fair chance to enjoy the court".

Additionally, players are encouraged to use noise-reducing paddles and balls where possible, and to avoid excessive shouting or cheering.

"We will continue to monitor and adjust the timing and restrictions as necessary," Gho wrote, adding that players who repeatedly demonstrate inconsiderate behaviour will be banned from booking community courts.

Gho has been actively engaging residents regarding feedback on noise generated by pickleball, and attended an event in January where residents were given free foam balls to play with.

Foam balls are made with high-density foam and are significantly quieter than standard plastic balls.

"I've actually been playing pickleball with foam balls for six months now. It started when I wanted to practise at home without disturbing my neighbours," a resident told the Straits Times on Jan 11.

"I enjoy the game just as much and because a lot of the noise gets reduced, I think the use of foam balls will really catch on among more players," she said.

There is a silent pickleball community tournament coming up, said Gho in her recent post, adding that grassroots activists continue to give out free foam balls.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com