Move over, drone dragon — there's a homemade dragon delighting people in public this CNY

There's a new dragon on the block that may be giving Marina Bay Sands' dragon-themed drone show a run for its money.

A video of a group of youths parading the streets of Singapore with a cardboard-made dragon during Chinese New Year has gone viral recently.

The video was shared on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb 13) by one of them, who goes by the username, Bigchunkks, with the caption: "MBS drone show can't chat to us", meaning that their performance is too good for the MBS drone show.

The one-minute clip posted showed seven youths entertaining members of public on the streets of Chinatown and Gardens by the Bay with a dragon head made out of cardboard and the body with red cloth.

From the video, one person can be seen holding up the dragon's head with five others holding the dragon's body.

One of the youths who was dressed up as caishen (God of Fortune) can be seen sitting on the back of the dragon, presumably on one of his friend's shoulders.

In the video, many spectators can be seen taking videos and photos of the young men as they entertained the public with their quirky dragon dance performance.

They can also be also seen interacting with the public by high-fiving and waving to them.

The video also showed the young men playing pretend with some children, by using the dragon head to "swallow" them.

Unexpectedly, however, the young men's performances came to a halt after they were allegedly stopped by some auxiliary police officers at Gardens by the Bay.

Towards the end of the video, they were seen sitting on a bench in Gardens by the Bay, surrounded by three officers.

Garnering 14,000 views at the time of writing, netizens praised the boys for bringing holiday cheers to the public on Chinese New Year.

However, many were also disappointed that their entertainment had to be stopped after they were approached by the auxiliary police officers.

One Instagram user commented: "Let people have fun. Whoever called on the cops, shame on you!"

Bigchunkks replied in the comments that they were approached by the officers because they had no licence to perform in public.

AsiaOne has reached out to Bigchunkks and Aetos for comment.

