Move over, friendship bracelets - this fan's giving out ang baos at Taylor Swift's concert

We have seen Swifties giving out friendship bracelets at the superstar's Eras Tour concerts. But ang baos?

That was exactly what one woman was doing at one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Singapore.

She was captured on a video, which was posted on the Instagram page of travel website When In Manila on Sunday (March 3).

The woman, whose identity is unknown, is wearing a white Eras Tour T-shirt and holding a stack of ang baos. When some concertgoers approach her to get the red packets, she happily hands them out.

The 17-second clip was captured by Drew Apuya, who was also at the concert.

"Turns out it's Taylor Swift money! Cute idea!" he wrote in the post as the video zoomed in on the fake notes, which bear the singer's face, in the woman's hands.

The video has since garnered one million views and 37,000 likes, with many Swifties commenting that they wished they had gotten an ang bao too.

Others shared that they were lucky enough to have got their hands on the red packet.

One of them is Filipino fan Era Nunag. The 25-year-old marketing consultant, who attended the concert alone, told AsiaOne that she received the red packet from two fans who had travelled from China, on March 2 after the show ended.

"They saw me wearing Taylor Swift's ringmaster costume and gave me the red packet with Taylor Money," she said.

She wanted to give friendship bracelets to the two China fans in return but had run out. Instead, they took a photo together to remember the moment.

On Tuesday, Nunag posted on TikTok a 30-second video of her opening the red packet, which is printed with the titles of Swift's albums, such as 1989 and Red.

Inside, there were five notes, all printed with pictures of some of the pop star's iconic looks from albums such as Midnights and Evermore.

AsiaOne has reached out to Apuya for comment.

