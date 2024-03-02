China to Singapore: Swiftie joins almost 400 fans in WeChat group to fly here for concert

He just flew in and he's already leaving tomorrow.

A reader surnamed Liu told Lianhe Zaobao how they spotted a Swiftie (Taylor Swift fan) at Beijing International Airport wearing a sign on his backpack that said, 'How did you know I'm going to Singapore for Taylor Swift's concert?' on Thursday (Feb 29) night.

Lianhe Zaobao later found out that this fan from China, Xue Runze (transliterated), 25, would be visiting Singapore for the first time, and just for The Eras Tour.

According to him, he headed to the airport straight after work on Thursday, after taking a day off on Friday. He will be attending the March 2 concert today and heading home tomorrow.

Xue also revealed how he joined a WeChat group with 380 fellow fans who will be attending the March 2 concert, adding that the concertgoers flew to Singapore from all over China, with some of them arriving early and travelling around Singapore first.

A fan of Taylor since his high school days in 2013, Xue shared that he's been beading friendship bracelets, joining in on the trend that started among Swifties - in reference to lyrics from You're On Your Own, Kid - where they exchange handmade bracelets with other fans at concerts.

He also showed off a fan he purchased online which displayed her album covers over the years.

When asked about his impression of Singapore, he remarked that the island is "clean and tidy".

"The people I met during my short trip so far have all been warm and friendly," he said.

It appears that he snagged the thousand dollar ticket as he collected the concert gift box that are exclusive for those seated for VIP.

The 34-year-old superstar landed at Seletar Airport on Feb 27. Her six concerts at the 60,000-capacity venue will run from March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9.

ALSO READ: Here for Taylor Swift? Blackpink's Lisa seen in Singapore

syarifahsn@asiaone.com