'Not what good neighbours do': Philippine lawmaker questions Taylor Swift's Singapore-only concert deal

A Philippine lawmaker is seeking answers from Singapore over rumours that a monetary grant was offered, to prevent American popstar Taylor Swift from holding her Eras world tour elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Joey Salceda called on the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday (Feb 28) to send a "note verbale" to the Singapore embassy to formally protest the exclusive deal made with Swift, The Straits Times reported.

This comes after Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin disclosed on Feb 16 that Swift's concert promoter, AEG, told him the Singapore government allegedly offered subsidies of up to US$3 million (S$4 million) per show, in exchange for exclusivity in Southeast Asia during her Eras Tour, Bangkok Post reported.

"(This) isn't what good neighbours do," said Salceda in a media statement, adding that Singapore's move is detrimental to its diplomatic relations with Manila.

The lawmaker believes that the Philippines should not "just let things like these pass".

"We should still officially register our opposition. It also runs contrary to the principle of consensus-based relations and solidarity on which ASEAN was founded," he added.

Salceda, an economist who represents the province of Albay in Congress, chairs the House committee tasked to oversee Bills that generate government revenue.

He acknowledged that the "policy worked" for the city-state, as Singapore saw demand for flights and accommodation around the dates of Swift's concerts increased up to 30 per cent.

But he added that this was done "at the expense" of its neighbours, which could not attract foreign concertgoers, and whose fans had to go to Singapore.

Salceda remarked that Philippines should improve its infrastructure to stage world-class acts like Swift.

"In the long run though, we need to up our game," Salceda said.

According to local media, DFA has yet to respond on the lawmaker's request.

STB gave grant for Taylor Swift concerts

With over 300,000 concert tickets sold, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a joint statement on Feb 20 that the tourism sector is likely to benefit from Swift's six sold-out shows in Singapore.

Recognising significant local and international demand for the singer to perform in Singapore, STB, MCCY and Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) - which runs the National Stadium - worked directly with AEG.

The authorities later confirmed that a grant was given, but did not specify the amount or whether it was conditioned on exclusivity due to confidentiality agreements.

KASM reportedly courted Swift's team in early 2023 before any international tour venues had been confirmed, and secured the Singapore-only dates.

"Singapore has much to offer as a destination for large-scale international events, with our strategic location, quality infrastructure, safety, efficiency and diverse cultural offerings," the authorities said.

"KASM will continue to actively bring a range of diverse lifestyle and entertainment offerings to the Sports Hub."

ALSO READ: 'One of the favourite cities to visit for many artistes': Why music stars like Taylor Swift are swiftly courted to Singapore

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com