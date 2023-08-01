MP helps direct traffic after accident at Choa Chu Kang junction

Drivers along Choa Chu Kang Drive had to do a double take after a Member of Parliament (MP) was seen directing traffic on Sunday (July 30).

Alex Yam, MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and Mayor of North West District, was spotted standing in the middle of the road at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Drive directing traffic and steering the cars away from the accident spot.

A spokesman for Yam told Stomp: "While returning from a grassroots event, we came across an accident involving two vehicles which blocked northbound traffic along Choa Chu Kang Drive."

A passer-by who saw Yam clearing the traffic posted on Facebook: "Was on my way to do volunteering work and saw an accident over at CCK Dr near Limbang and saw Mr Alex Yam helping out directing the traffic. Thank you sir for taking care of CCK to the best of your ability."

Many online praised Yam for his selfless act under the scorching sun.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident at 11.31am involving two cars at the junction of Choa Chu Kang North 5 and Choa Chu Kang Drive.

A 58-year-old female car passenger was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

