MP Sun Xueling hits back at trolls who accused her of getting free meal

In life, there's no such thing as a free meal – not even for Members of Parliament (MPs).

Taking to Facebook on Monday (Oct 10), Sun Xueling said that her love for Hokkien mee might have attracted internet trolls who spread falsehoods.

"I pay for my Hokkien mee and I wait to collect it like everyone else," the MP for Punggol West said.

Sun was referring to netizens who accused her of having a "free meal again" after she shared on social media last Saturday that she had the dish for breakfast at a coffee shop along Sumang Walk.

"When I reply to their comment online that I paid for my Hokkien mee and that their comment is factually incorrect, they quickly delete the thread," Sun wrote.

In the same Facebook post, the 43-year-old clarified that she was given no "MP privilege" when she 'dabao-ed' food from the same stall yesterday (Oct 9).

"A lady in the crowd exclaimed that I get my mee earlier than others because I am a MP, which is factually incorrect," Sun said, adding that she was also scolded by the stall owner when collecting her order like "most patrons" there.

Addressing those who spread such falsehoods, Sun suggested that they use the time to spread joy and do something constructive.

"The world will be a better place if we use our energies productively and positively," she said.

In the comments, several netizens wrote messages of support to Sun.

"Sorry to hear about you having to deal with this. Do keep up your good work in the community, as well as serving others with your positive energy," a netizen wrote.

Speaker of Parliament ​​Tan Chuan-Jin also gave Sun a "thumbs up" emoji in the comments section.

Other netizens also advised Sun to ignore the trolls.

Other local politicians also became the targets of online trolls.

In Jan 2020, a doctored image showing MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling in a skin-revealing cheongsam made its rounds on social media.

Taking to Facebook after "receiving enquiries" from friends and members of the public, Tin said the image was crass and criticised the culprit for having no respect for women.

