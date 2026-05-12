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MP Xie aims to rejuvenate area for families after several Jurong shops shuttered following anti-vice raids

MP Xie aims to rejuvenate area for families after several Jurong shops shuttered following anti-vice raids
Several shops located along Jurong East Ave 1 have been shut down following anti-vice raids by the police.
PHOTO: Facebook/Xie Yao Quan
PUBLISHED ONMay 12, 2026 4:10 AMBYHelmy Sa'at

Jurong Central SMC MP Xie Yao Quan said he will be "working closely with shop owners in Yuhua Place in Jurong to bring in quality tenants at fair and sustainable rents".

He posted several photos on his Facebook page on Sunday (May 10) showing many vacant units in the shopping mall.

This comes after several shops located along Jurong East Ave 1, housing beauty and wellness establishments, were shut down after anti-vice raids. 

The police conducted enforcement operations between March and April leading to the arrest of 19 women aged between 24 and 55 for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities and breach of work-permit regulations.

In his post, Xie said he took a walk "to see first-hand the shuttered shops" and also acknowledged that there is much more work to be done, adding that the goal is to rejuvenate the "neighbourhood centre into a destination for families, seniors and residents of all ages".

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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