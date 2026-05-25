MPA launches travelling exhibition to celebrate 30 years of maritime heritage

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), celebrating its Pearl Jubilee this year, on Monday (May 25) launched a travelling exhibition to commemorate 30 years of maritime heritage and to reimagine the nation's maritime future.

Launched officially by Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, the exhibition was unveiled at Lot One's Shoppers' Mall in Choa Chu Kang.

"Singapore's raison d'etre as a trading port dates back centuries, long before the establishment of our modern port.

"By bringing this exhibition to community spaces, we hope Singaporeans will gain a deeper appreciation of our historical and ongoing contributions to global supply chains, and more importantly, our commitment to strengthening Singapore as a trusted and efficient global maritime hub," the acting minister said.

Themed Voyage Beyond: Reimagining Maritime Singapore, the immersive showcase will bring visitors through Singapore's maritime evolution — from historical trade routes to its current status as a leading port and international maritime centre.

"Visitors can get up close to rare 14th century maritime artefacts recovered from ancient shipwrecks and explore interactive exhibits on the future of maritime operations," MPA said in a statement on May 25.

There will also be career talks and learning journeys to allow visitors and jobseekers a chance to hear directly from maritime professionals and seafarers, so that they can better understand opportunities in the industry.

Later in June and July, the exhibition will make its way across Singapore to IMM (June 4 to 7), the National Library Building (June 11 to 14), Funan (June 18 to 21), Punggol Coast MRT station (June 25 to 28) and finally, Tampines Mall (July 2 to 5).

MPA chief executive Ang Wee Keong said in a statement that Singapore's maritime journey reflects centuries of trade and transformation.

"This exhibition showcases the innovation, technology, and people driving the industry forward, and I hope that it will inspire more Singaporeans to step into the diverse exciting career opportunities that connect our nation to the world," he said.

Visit to 130-year-old lighthouse

As part of commemorative events, members of the public and schools can also sign up for the new public tour to the 130-year-old Sultan Shoal Lighthouse.

Located off Tuas, the lighthouse is the latest addition to the Singapore Maritime Discoveries tour series, bringing participants through Singapore's south-western waters — to offer a close-up view of one of the world's busiest ports .

Those interested in the public tour may sign up at the Singapore Maritime Discoveries website.

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editor@asiaone.com