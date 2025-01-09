MPs raise concern about LGBT community's exclusion in Workplace Fairness Bill

Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 8) passed a Bill to protect workers against discrimination following a debate that spanned two days.

Manpower minister Tan See Leng said in his opening speech on Tuesday that the Workplace Fairness Bill covers jobseekers and employers under five "protected characteristics".

These are: age; nationality; sex, marital status, pregnancy status and caregiving responsibilities; race, religion and language; and disability and mental health conditions.

But over the course of two days, several MPs, who supported the Bill, questioned why discrimination against workers on the grounds of gender identity and sexual orientation was excluded.

"What message are we sending? Are we telling the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) people that they are not protected from workplace discrimination?" asked People's Action Party MP Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC).

"Are we telling employers that it is okay to discriminate against someone because of their sexual orientation and gender identity?"

Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) said that the exclusion "seems at odds" with ministerial statements made during the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code that "gay people deserve dignity, respect, acceptance" and "do not deserve to be stigmatised because of their sexual orientation".

She said that some LGBTQ+ individuals have experienced discrimination from employers who decline to hire them on the grounds of their sexual orientation.

"This is disturbing, as we should aim to harness the contributions of all Singaporeans," added He.

In response, Dr Tan said: "Let me state clearly that we do not tolerate workplace discrimination, including towards LGBT individuals."

Cases of workplace discrimination against LGBT individuals will continue to be handled under the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP), he added.

While the five areas covered by the Bill make up 95 per cent of complaints received by TAFEP and the Ministry of Manpower, Dr Tan said that TAFEP will continue to cover all forms of workplace discrimination.

"I want to emphasise again that this Bill is just the start," he added.

In a media statement released on Wednesday, non-profit organisation Pink Dot SG said that the exclusion is an instance of the LGBTQ+ community "being left behind".

"The manpower minister said the government 'will not tolerate any forms of workplace discrimination, including towards LGBT individuals'.

"While we are heartened by this reassurance, such blanket declarations will not provide real protections or recourse for LGBTQ+ individuals when they need it the most," they added.

