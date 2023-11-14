MRT construction noise prompts complaints from Ang Mo Kio residents, one uses mattress to cover window

It was way past midnight.

So why was construction still going on in front of Block 424 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3?

One resident said the noise was "totally unbearable".

"It has been like this for more than a month, every night from Monday to Saturday," said Stomp contributor Vincent, who shared a video taken at 3.30am showing two cranes still operating at that time.

"My family member sleeping in the front rooms has to sleep with earplugs every night. My daughter has to be super tired in order to fall asleep."

He also shared a photo of his neighbour propping a mattress against a window to block out the racket.

The Stomp contributor lives across the road from the Ang Mo Kio MRT station on the North-South Line.

The construction is for the upcoming Cross-Island Line.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said: "LTA is currently carrying out diaphragm wall construction works for the Cross Island Line-Ang Mo Kio interchange station."

Diaphragm wall construction involves deep excavation and the pouring of large amounts of concrete into the excavated area to form the wall structure.

"For safety reasons, these works must be carried out continuously to prevent any collapse of cut trench walls and ensure the stability of the surrounding ground and building structures," said the spokesperson.

"We are mindful that these works could cause some disturbance and inconvenience to residents in the vicinity. We have reached out to residents through circulars and door-to-door engagements in advance to explain the nature of these critical works.

"In addition, we have put in place a series of noise mitigation measures, such as the installation of noise barriers and localised noise shields around the machines as well as work zones."

The spokesperson added that steps have also been taken to minimise the movement of machineries at night.

The current phase of diaphragm wall construction works near the Stomp contributor's block is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

"We seek residents' understanding on this matter," said the LTA spokesperson.

"We will continue to work closely with our contractors to make further adjustments if needed."

To control construction noise, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has set maximum permissible noise levels for work near different kinds of buildings depending on the the day of the week and time of the day.

No construction work is allowed from 10pm on Saturdays or eves of public holidays to 7am on the following Mondays or days after public holidays.

Construction sites at the architectural/project completion stage are allowed to carry out quieter forms of work on specific Sundays and public holidays, but contractors need to apply to NEA for a permit to do so.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.