MRT staff perform CPR after commuter collapses at Woodlands South: 'He was struggling to breathe'

Two station managers at Woodlands South MRT station performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a commuter who collapsed, proving that not all heroes wear capes.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 30), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared an incident from Jan 21 when Navin and Faizal, station managers at Woodlands South, sprang into action and saved a commuter.

Recounting the incident, Navin said that he was carrying out his routine duties when a transit security officer informed him that a commuter had collapsed.

The commuter appeared unresponsive and showed signs of cardiac arrest, he said, adding that he felt a sense of urgency in the moment.

Faizal was alerted soon after, and performed CPR on the passenger with the automated external defibrillator.

"He was struggling to breathe," said Faizal, adding the paramedics arrived soon after to assist.

"I think this is one of those experiences that tests you as a station manager when you need to remain calm under pressure," Navin said, reflecting on the situation, calling it one that he "will never forget".

The commuter's children subsequently returned to the MRT station on the same day to thank Faizal and Navin for their help, sharing that their father had regained consciousness.

"We were touched by the gesture, most of all, relieved to know their father was recovering," Navin said.

"Great service isn't all about grand gestures. Sometimes its simply being ready to step forward when someone needs help," both of them shared.

LTA lauded the duo for their proactiveness in the situation, encouraged members of the public to show their appreciation for public transport workers.

In just the first quarter of 2026, public transport workers received over 31,000 compliments from commuters, said LTA.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com