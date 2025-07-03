MRT track trespassing: 17-year-old to be charged in court

The police arrested a 17-year-old male teenager on Tuesday (July 1) for allegedly trespassing onto the MRT tracks along Upper Changi Road, between Simei and Tanah Merah stations.

He will be charged in court on Thursday (July 3) for wilfully endangering the safety of persons travelling along the railway and for trespassing.

Police said they received a report on June 10 regarding an individual who trespassed onto the MRT tracks at the said location.

The teenager was identified through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations. Police did not say when the alleged trespass occured.

Earlier in June, rail operator SMRT told AsiaOne that it had filed a police report after a video taken in dimly lit conditions, showing a passing train on a nearby track made rounds on social media.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai added that the clip was taken where nearby construction work is ongoing for new viaducts connecting to the future East Coast Integrated Depot.

The Land Transport Authority has since followed up on the identified point of entry and taken actions to enhance security measures at the location to prevent such incidents from happening again.

If convicted of wilfully endangering safety, he a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

The penalty for criminal trespass is a fine of up to $1,500, or imprisonment of up to three months, or both.

[[nid:719001]]

editor@asiaone.com



