'Travelled without paying correct fare': SMRT takes action after rat sighting on EWL train

Two days after a 36-second video was posted on Reddit showing a rat scurrying about on a train car on the East-West MRT line, rail operator SMRT has completed its "investigations".

A tongue-in-cheek social media post by SMRT on Monday (May 25) reads: "Following our investigations, we have traced the rat's likely path.

"It appears to have entered Lakeside station after emerging from nearby bushes and running through the fare gates."

But that's not all. SMRT went on to declare that "Master Splinter" had travelled without paying the correct fare.

The rail operator's open and light-hearted take to the incident has tickled some commuters, with Facebook user Haohong chiming in: "Give the rat a Notice of Offence."

"Wanted by SMRT. Once spotted, inform SMRT staff," wrote another user Max Lim. Others joined in, proclaiming rewards for finding the rat.

The mood on the post was summed up by Facebook user Zedrick who wrote: "I love your sense of humour. It is I."

Actions taken by SMRT

Jokes aside, SMRT said it has launched investigations to confirm there is no wider infestation.

The operator has also stepped up pest control efforts at its stations and depots, including engagement with construction sites near its stations.

Meanwhile, SMRT said it would continue to carry out thorough cleaning and sanitisation of trains after service hours daily.

It also sought commuters' cooperation to not consume food or drinks on public transport such as buses, trains, or within stations as food remnants can attract pests.

Commuters who spot a rat or any pest on SMRT's transport network can inform its staff immediately.

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editor@asiaone.com