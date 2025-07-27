Mum at 15: More teens in Singapore gave birth in 2024

SINGAPORE - Despite her mother's vehement objections and her former partner's indifference to her pregnancy, Sarah dropped out of school at Secondary 3 and became a mum at the age of 15.

Sarah (not her real name), whose baby daughter is now 11 months old, said: "I considered abortion at first, but when I saw my baby on the ultrasound, I felt a very strong connection to her."

The 16-year-old added: "I feel the baby is innocent. I wanted to step up and take responsibility for the mistake I made."

More teenagers, like Sarah, are becoming mothers, according to the Report on Registration of Births and Deaths 2024 released by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on July 18.

In 2024, there were 244 babies born to teenagers aged 19 or younger, up 7 per cent from the 228 such babies in 2023. In 2022, the figure was 218.

The slight increase marks a reversal from the steady fall in teen births in the past 20 years, especially when the numbers for teen births were much higher in the decade leading up to 2010.

For example, there were 853 teen births in 2005.

Ms Melisa Wong, executive director at Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support, a charity that provides support to pregnant teens, cited a combination of reasons for the rise.

She said many teens felt isolated or struggled with other negative emotions during the Covid-19 pandemic, and they may have had unprotected sex to seek connection or to cope with whatever they were going through.

While teenagers generally explore romantic relationships at an earlier age these days, some may not use contraceptives for various reasons, she added.

The rise in the number of teen births could also be due to fewer of them choosing an abortion, she noted.

Non-profit groups that help pregnant women in distress, such as Babes and Safe Place, have seen those as young as 12 seeking help, though most of the pregnant teens are between 16 and 18 years of age.

In the past five years, the average age of pregnant teens was 18, the Health Ministry said in 2024.

Mrs Jennifer Heng, director of Safe Place, said many of the teens the group sees chose to keep their baby because of their religious beliefs and a sense of attachment to their unborn child. They also have supportive families or partners.

Ms Wong said some teens seek help only in their third trimester, when it is too late to get an abortion, so they end up giving birth.

In Singapore, abortions are legal for women up to 24 weeks into their pregnancy.

Social workers say these teen mums were not ready - mentally, emotionally or financially - for parenthood.

And they struggled with feelings of fear and helplessness, and judgment from their friends and relatives, as Sarah did.

Sarah said: "Some of my relatives and friends say things like, 'So young, pregnant already'. I feel they look down on me for being a single mum."

She moved out from her mother's home to stay with her grand-aunt, the only person who supported her decision to keep her baby and who helps her with infant care. Her grand-uncle supports Sarah financially.

She also broke up with her partner, who is five years older, before the baby was born.

She said: "I felt he didn't care about the baby, and there is no point staying if I have to do everything by myself. I didn't feel seen or heard."

She is thankful for Safe Place and its social workers, who give her counselling support and free necessities for her baby, such as milk powder and diapers, every month.

"Whenever I feel very overwhelmed, I would text my social worker and she comforts me. She also checks on me regularly," Sarah said.

"It's exhausting to care for a baby, but I feel very happy to see my baby. She smiles a lot, and she is my pride and joy."

Baby's father not named

Meanwhile, 330 babies were registered in 2024 without their father's name. This number has remained relatively stable in the past few years.

In 2024, one in four of these babies was born to teens aged 19 or below, the report on registration of births and deaths stated.

Besides teens, Mrs Heng said women in their 20s comprise the other major group with babies registered without the father's name.

She said the women do so because the fathers do not want to be involved in the child's life. Or the woman does not want the man to be involved, and she is afraid he would fight for custody of the child if his name is listed as the father.

Ms Wong said there are also teens with multiple partners who are unsure who the father is - hence the absence of a father's name.

She added that some do not list the father's name "as a way of starting afresh or emotionally detaching from a painful chapter".

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.