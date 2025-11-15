23-year-old to be charged for Marine Parade murder of man, 68

A 23-year-old man will be charged for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 68-year-old man, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared in a news release on Friday (Nov 14).

This follows the alleged slashing of the victim at 5000C Marine Parade Road, the address of Laguna Park condominium, the previous afternoon.

The 68-year-old man was taken in an unconscious state to Changi General hospital, where he subsequently died.

The 23-year-old man was initially arrested at scene for causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous weapons, and had two penknives seized. Preliminary investigations revealed that he purportedly had a dispute with the victim.

The accused will be charged on Nov 15 with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code 1871, which carries the death penalty.

'Something was wrong'

Speaking to Stomp, a family living on the 10th floor of the condominium said that they had heard muffled shouting which carried on for about a minute.

"It was a different kind of shouting," said the 44-year-old resident, identified only as Mervin. "Something was wrong — it was not normal."

Another resident told the publication that he had heard commotion on the 13th floor of the building, and noticed a man lying in front of the staircase with droplets of blood on his clothes and on the floor — presumably the victim.

A younger man, presumably the accused, was hovering over the ledge, and the resident and a security guard pulled him back, while another resident performed first aid on the older man.

The resident recalled the accused to be saying: "Will you bully me? Do you hate me?"

Police investigations are ongoing.

