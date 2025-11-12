59-year-old murder suspect brought back to scene of fatal fight at Chin Swee Road HDB block

One of the men charged with murder following a fatal fight at a Chin Swee Road HDB block was taken back to the scene on Wednesday (Nov 12) morning.

Poh Choon Kiat, 59, arrived at Block 51 Chin Swee Road at about 9.40am and was escorted by police officers to the 15th, 17th and 19th floors of the building.

Poh and another man, 58-year-old Tan Boon Hui, are accused of killing Jaganthan Arunasalam between 1am and 3am on Nov 8.

The three men, and another 36-year-old man who is a friend of the deceased, were allegedly involved in a fight that led to Jaganthan being stabbed. The 56-year-old man was found lying outside his unit and later died in hospital.

Poh, who was wearing a foot brace, showed no emotion as he was brought to the crime scene.

The murder suspect was first brought to the 17th storey, where Jaganthan lived, and answered questions posed by investigators. He was then taken to the 15th and 19th floors, where the fight is believed to have spanned.

At the 19th floor, Poh appeared upset at the presence of the media and had to be instructed to move on.

He left the block at about 11.10am.

AsiaOne understands that Tan is still warded at Changi General Hospital.

The police had earlier said that they recovered and seized two knives. The deceased's friend was arrested for affray and assisting with investigations.

If convicted of murder, Poh and Tan face the death penalty.

