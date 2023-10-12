'My baby is sleeping': Woman screams at neighbour, uses pole to hit her door repeatedly

One woman said she was left fearing for her life after a neighbour demanded her to "come out" over a noise complaint.

Housewife Josephine Poh said the woman, who has been living next to her for the past year, stormed outside her flat at Block 53 Marine Terrace with a metal pole on Jan 13.

"She said I will die that night," the 56-year-old told AsiaOne on Thursday (Oct 12).

A video that she shared on Facebook on Wednesday (Oct 11) showed a woman screaming for Poh to come out of her home, all while the latter was seen holding a hammer.

"My baby is sleeping, she's just two weeks old. You come out," she yelled.

Poh told AsiaOne that leading up to the explosive standoff, she was putting up several items on the wall at home.

But after hammering the first nail, she saw her neighbour standing outside her rental flat with a metal pole.

Recalling more about the incident, Poh said that her neighbour hit her door repeatedly during the 20-minute standoff and issued a death threat.

"She kept asking me to go out. At that moment I felt so scared," she said, adding that she lodged a police report on the same day.

'We don't talk to each other'

The incident in January was not the first for Poh, she claimed.

She said that her noisy neighbour on numerous occasions was moving furniture at 1am, and making stomping sounds.

There were also more than four "small" arguments since then, according to the woman.

For now, her dispute with the next door neighbour is at a standstill.

"We don't talk to each other, and she put a CCTV camera outside," Poh said.

Netizens divided about Poh's neighbourly dispute

Poh's Facebook post has since garnered over 110 comments and 210 shares.

Several netizens criticised Poh's neighbour for intimidation.

"It's really unfortunate to have such a neighbour," one said, while another felt that the woman bringing a weapon to an argument is "very wrong".

"Life is so short. Why can't people live peacefully?"

Other netizens felt that the woman should seek help.

"She might be suffering from depression. Her baby is only 2 weeks old. Hope she gets the help she needs and the baby is safe," a netizen said.

"She's just over stressed," another added.

One netizen felt that Poh may have had contributed to this heated confrontation with her neighbour.

He said: "Aunty is also one kind. Your attitude and words determine her actions so think about what you did first."

AsiaOne has contacted the police for comment.

